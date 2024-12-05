Left Menu

Star-Studded Conversations Await at Red Sea Film Festival 2024

The 2024 Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah will host intimate discussions with stars like Cynthia Erivo and Sarah Jessica Parker, alongside notable sessions with Brendan Fraser and others. This fourth edition will also honor Aamir Khan and Emily Blunt, celebrating both budding and seasoned cinematic talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:45 IST
Star-Studded Conversations Await at Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Cynthia Erivo (Image source:Instagram/ @cynthiaerivo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The fourth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, promises enlightening discussions featuring actors Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Renner, and Sarah Jessica Parker. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the festival organizers have announced this year's lineup as part of the festival's 'In Conversation With...' sessions.

Erivo, known for her role as Elphaba in 'Wicked,' will connect with audiences alongside Fraser, who has seen a career resurgence with his performance in 'The Whale.' Parker, celebrated for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City,' will also participate in these storytelling sessions.

Taking place from December 5 to 14, the Red Sea Film Festival will showcase global cinematic talent, honoring personalities like Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt. The festival continues to be one of the Middle East's prominent cultural happenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024