Star-Studded Conversations Await at Red Sea Film Festival 2024

The fourth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, promises enlightening discussions featuring actors Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Renner, and Sarah Jessica Parker. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the festival organizers have announced this year's lineup as part of the festival's 'In Conversation With...' sessions.

Erivo, known for her role as Elphaba in 'Wicked,' will connect with audiences alongside Fraser, who has seen a career resurgence with his performance in 'The Whale.' Parker, celebrated for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City,' will also participate in these storytelling sessions.

Taking place from December 5 to 14, the Red Sea Film Festival will showcase global cinematic talent, honoring personalities like Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt. The festival continues to be one of the Middle East's prominent cultural happenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)