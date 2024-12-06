Left Menu

Japanese actor Miho Nakayama passes away at 54

Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama was found dead at her home in Tokyo. She was 54, reported Deadline.

The actress was scheduled to perform at a Christmas concert in Osaka on Friday, however, she cancelled the show due to health reasons. Nakayama's team confirmed the tragic news of her demise on her website, "We are deeply sorry to have to suddenly announce this to all the people involved who have always looked after her and to all the fans who have supported her, but this incident was so sudden that we, too, are shocked and saddened. We are currently investigating the cause of death and other details," reads the statement as reported by Deadline.

Nakayama made her acting debut in Maido Osawagase Shimasu in 1985 and released her first single, "C." She made her debut in the 1985 drama 'Maido Osawagase Shimasu', and her performance propelled her to instant prominence. Nakayama followed up with her debut song, 'C', and later starred in the feature film 'Be-Bop High School'. She recorded 22 studio albums with eight No. 1 singles in Japan.

Her work across film, TV and music made her Japan's most famous star during the Japanese cultural wave in the 1980s and 1990s. Due to her outstanding performance in 'Love Letter', she won Best Actress at the Blue Ribbon Awards in Japan and the Hochi Film Awards. The film also picked up the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Nakayama is survived by a son that she shares with her former husband, musician Hitonari Tsuji, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

