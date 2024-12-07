Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Global music stars head to India as young, affluent Indians pack concerts

Young, well-to-do Indians' booming appetite for live entertainment is attracting global music stars as they seek out new audiences in the world's most populous nation. Dua Lipa and Maroon 5 performed in India's financial capital Mumbai in the past seven days, while Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Green Day have concerts planned over the next three months.

Horror film 'Nosferatu' gives a voice to its heroine, Lily-Rose Depp says

Filmmaker Robert Eggers brings a classic folklore vampire back to the screen in "Nosferatu", a gothic horror film centred on the trajectory of its female heroine, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Written and directed by Eggers, the movie is a reimagining of the 1922 silent film "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror", which in turn was inspired by Bram Stoker's 1897 novel "Dracula".

Film studio proposal in the spotlight as UK PM Starmer plots planning overhaul

A dispute over proposals for a film studio on a plot of grassland west of London could become a test case for Britain's Labour government and its plans to get the country building again to drive economic growth. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to "bulldoze through restrictive planning laws" that investors blame for making it difficult and costly to build in Britain.

Netflix's 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' hits screen in Havana

Outside the Yara cinema in Cuba's capital, workers on Friday prepared for screening of the first TV adaptation of one of Latin America's most beloved novels, a mammoth challenge taken on by streaming giant Netflix and filmed entirely in Colombia. The first two chapters of "One Hundred Years of Solitude" - a 16-episode series split in two parts - will be presented at the Havana film festival on the Caribbean island nation where residents are blocked from accessing Netflix among other U.S. websites.

