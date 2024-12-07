Actor Wyatt Russell in talks to join Steven Spielberg's next event movie

Actor Wyatt Russell, best known for his role as John Walker in Marvel's 'The Falcon' and 'The Winter Soldier', is in advanced talks to join Steven Spielberg's upcoming event movie for Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures. While the storyline remains a tightly guarded secret, reports suggest that a deal for the actor is close, according to Deadline.

Russell would be joining a star-studded cast that already includes Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, and Eve Hewson. The highly anticipated film is slated for a wide theatrical release on May 15, 2026. The screenplay for the movie is written by David Koepp, who has worked with Spielberg on blockbusters like Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Collectively, Koepp and Spielberg's collaborations have grossed over $3 billion worldwide, as per Deadline.

Five-time Oscar nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger is producing the film, adding her expertise to Spielberg's latest project. Spielberg's last film, The Fabelmans, released in 2022, earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Wyatt Russell is no stranger to big-budget projects. He will soon appear in Marvel's Thunderbolts, set to premiere in May 2025. His previous film credits include 22 Jump Street, Overlord, and The Woman in the Window. Apart from this, he stars in the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. (ANI)

