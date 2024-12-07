Left Menu

Teyonah Parris joins John Cena in 'Matchbox'
''The Marvels'' star Teyonah Parris will appear alongside John Cena in ''Matchbox'', a live-action film based on the iconic Mattel car toyline.

Apple Original Films has acquired the project, which is being developed by Skydance and Mattel Films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sam Hargrave, known for directing Chris Hemsworth-led ''Extraction'' movies, will helm the project from a screenplay by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper.

Also starring Jessica Biel and Sam Richardson, ''Matchbox'' is described as an action-packed and globetrotting adventure. The story will follow a group of childhood friends who must work together to stop an impending worldwide disaster and rediscover their friendship along the way.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce the movie for Skydance, alongside Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films and Jules Daly.

Parris is best known for playing Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ ''The Marvels'' and series ''WandaVision''. The actor has also appeared in movies such as Spike Lee’s ''Chi-Raq'', ''Dear White People'' and ''Candyman''.

