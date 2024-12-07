Left Menu

Aashruti Brahmbhatt: Pioneering Pathways in Law and Filmmaking

Aashruti Brahmbhatt, a proficient lawyer and entrepreneur, is revolutionizing both law and filmmaking. With strong support from her family, she founded her legal firm tackling corporate law for major banks, and a production house for social documentaries. Her multifaceted journey highlights her determination, innovation, and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:32 IST
Aashruti Brahmbhatt: Pioneering Pathways in Law and Filmmaking
  • Country:
  • India

Aashruti Brahmbhatt, a seasoned lawyer and dynamic entrepreneur, is making strides with her unique blend of legal and business expertise. Navigating through diverse career paths, she has seen substantial growth in both the legal and business fields. Her story is marked by passion and unwavering commitment.

Defying family objections, Aashruti married for love in 2009, a reflection of her determined character. Supported by her husband Hardik, she balanced professional and family commitments, crediting her success to her supportive ecosystem. With experience in finance, she transitioned to a corporate law career by founding Brahmbhatt and Associates, focusing on inclusivity and innovation.

In addition to her legal endeavors, Aashruti launched KHVAB FILMS, combining business acumen with creative storytelling. Her production house focuses on social documentaries, and is ready to release its first project. Her journey stands as a testament to her resilience and commitment to achieving significant impact across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024