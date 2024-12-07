Kerala Government Appoints Nodal Officer Amid Film Industry Harassment Revelations

The Kerala government has taken decisive action by appointing G Poonguzhali IPS as the nodal officer to manage cases stemming from the Justice Hema Committee report on sexual harassment within the Malayalam film industry. This appointment marks a significant move in addressing the alarming revelations disclosed by the committee.

Currently serving as the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) for Coastal Security, Poonguzhali will act as a vital point of contact for victims seeking protection from threats and intimidation. According to a police statement, she will take necessary action on requests from victims and report directly to the City Police Commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram.

The establishment of this role follows the release of the Justice Hema Committee report that shed light on multiple instances of harassment and exploitation. The report was originally commissioned after a high-profile actress assault case in 2017, leading to the registration of 26 FIRs by a special investigation team.

(With inputs from agencies.)