Left Menu

Confession of Multiple Murders Shocks Thiruvananthapuram

A 23-year-old man confessed to killing six people, including his brother and grandmother, at the Venjarammoodu police station in Thiruvananthapuram. Police have confirmed three deaths and are investigating the remaining alleged murders, as the incidents occurred in various locations. Further information is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:45 IST
Confession of Multiple Murders Shocks Thiruvananthapuram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shockwaves hit Thiruvananthapuram after a 23-year-old man confessed at the Venjarammoodu police station to murdering six individuals, including his brother and grandmother. The confession came late Monday evening, prompting an immediate investigation by the local police.

Authorities have verified three of the deaths thus far and are diligently working to uncover the details surrounding the alleged killings of the remaining individuals. Reports suggest these incidents happened in multiple locations, complicating the investigative process.

The police have yet to release comprehensive details about the case, as they continue to probe into the grim confession. The community awaits further updates as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025