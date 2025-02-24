Confession of Multiple Murders Shocks Thiruvananthapuram

Shockwaves hit Thiruvananthapuram after a 23-year-old man confessed at the Venjarammoodu police station to murdering six individuals, including his brother and grandmother. The confession came late Monday evening, prompting an immediate investigation by the local police.

Authorities have verified three of the deaths thus far and are diligently working to uncover the details surrounding the alleged killings of the remaining individuals. Reports suggest these incidents happened in multiple locations, complicating the investigative process.

The police have yet to release comprehensive details about the case, as they continue to probe into the grim confession. The community awaits further updates as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)