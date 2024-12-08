Iconic Ruby Slippers Fetch $28 Million at Auction After Decades of Intrigue

A pair of iconic ruby slippers, famously worn by Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz,' has been sold for an astonishing $28 million at an auction.

The slippers, first stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota, were recovered by the FBI in 2018, intensifying their historical value. Fast-paced bidding tripled initial estimates within minutes, reaching a record-setting final bid that underscores the classic film's enduring allure.

This sale shatters previous auction records for entertainment memorabilia, highlighting a renewed fascination with 'The Wizard of Oz' as modern adaptations bring its beloved story back into the cultural zeitgeist.

(With inputs from agencies.)