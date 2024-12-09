Controversy Erupts Over New Design of Telangana Thalli Statue
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled a new design for the 'Telangana Thalli' statue, sparking criticism from the opposition BRS. The statue, representing Telangana's cultural identity, differs from previous versions tied to regional political parties. The BRS accuses the Congress government of aligning the state's symbol with its political interests.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated a new design for the 'Telangana Thalli' statue at the Secretariat, aiming to symbolize the spirit of Telangana's statehood agitation. The statue, however, quickly became a target of political discord.
Opposition party BRS wasted no time in criticizing the Congress government's decision. BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao, accused the new design of aligning Telangana's cultural identity with the Congress party's hand symbol. The government design depicts Mother Telangana in traditional attire, which starkly contrasts with BRS's previous embellished version.
The inauguration took place at a grand event, where CM Reddy emphasized the pride associated with the statue, highlighting the state's independence after prolonged struggle. Despite backlash, the CM urged to disregard political opposition, stating the new design upholds the aspirations of those who fought for statehood.
(With inputs from agencies.)