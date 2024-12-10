Shah Rukh Khan Applauds 'Baby John': A Star-Studded Action Spectacle
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan praised the trailer of 'Baby John', produced by his 'Jawan' director Atlee. The film, also starring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff, marks Atlee's Hindi production debut. Directed by Kalees, 'Baby John' is set for a December 25 release.
Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has showered praise on the upcoming film 'Baby John'.
Produced by Atlee, who directed Shah Rukh in the 2023 hit 'Jawan', the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff, marking Atlee's debut in Hindi productions.
Set for release on December 25, 'Baby John' is directed by Kalees and also supported by Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.
