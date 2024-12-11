Left Menu

Celebrating a Century: Raj Kapoor's Legacy Honored by PM Modi

The Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the life and legacy of Raj Kapoor ahead of his centenary. Kareena thanked Modi for his warmth. A large retrospective of Raj Kapoor's films will be showcased in December 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:31 IST
Raj Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural engagement, the Kapoor family, led by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honor the legacy of cinema icon Raj Kapoor. This meeting was a prelude to the celebrations for Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary.

The Kapoor clan, featuring notable names like Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, graciously invited PM Modi to participate in the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, set to be a grand retrospective spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, 2024, showcasing the iconic filmmaker's work.

Kareena expressed gratitude via Instagram, recognizing Modi's support in commemorating their grandfather's extraordinary impact on Indian cinema. The family hopes the Prime Minister attends the event, which is organized by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

