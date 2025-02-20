Celebrating a Decade of 'Badlapur': A Bollywood Milestone

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan commemorated a significant milestone on Thursday, marking the 10-year anniversary of Sriram Raghavan's thriller, 'Badlapur.'

Originally released on February 20, 2015, 'Badlapur' saw Dhawan depart from his typical romantic-comedy roles to portray Raghu, a man on a mission of vengeance after the tragic murder of his family.

The film, regarded as a pivotal moment in Dhawan's career, also featured renowned actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, and Yami Gautam, and was produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

