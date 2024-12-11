Preserved Tuscan Pillars Stand as Remnants of Patna's Lost Heritage

Eight magnificent Tuscan pillars, once gracing the facade of the Dutch-era Record Room of the old Patna Collectorate, now stand prominently in its newly inaugurated complex.

For heritage enthusiasts who spent six years advocating to save this historic landmark, the pillars offer a modest consolation after its demolition in 2022.

These preserved structures represent not just an engineering feat but also a bittersweet reminder of the historic building that once stood proudly by the Ganga river in Patna, before development projects took precedence over preservation efforts.

