Civil Society Groups Demand Demolition of Sanjauli Mosque

Members of civil society and the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti have called for the demolition of a disputed mosque in Sanjauli. They warn of a mass movement if the structure isn't razed within 15 days.

The municipal commissioner had previously granted the mosque committee three months to remove unauthorized floors, with a report due by March 15. The future of the two remaining floors will be decided afterwards.

A delegation met with the Municipal Commissioner of Shimla, submitting a memorandum underscoring their demands. They expressed dissatisfaction, citing inaction despite prior demolition orders, fueling potential protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)