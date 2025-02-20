Left Menu

Civil Society Groups Demand Demolition of Sanjauli Mosque

Civil society groups and Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti urge the demolition of a controversial mosque in Sanjauli. Despite municipal orders, no action taken yet. Groups warn of a mass movement if the mosque isn't demolished in 15 days. Next status report due by March 15.

Members of civil society and the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti have called for the demolition of a disputed mosque in Sanjauli. They warn of a mass movement if the structure isn't razed within 15 days.

The municipal commissioner had previously granted the mosque committee three months to remove unauthorized floors, with a report due by March 15. The future of the two remaining floors will be decided afterwards.

A delegation met with the Municipal Commissioner of Shimla, submitting a memorandum underscoring their demands. They expressed dissatisfaction, citing inaction despite prior demolition orders, fueling potential protests.

