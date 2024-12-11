Gerard Butler's Festive Turn: From Action Hero to Singing Santa

Gerard Butler, known for his roles in action-packed films such as 'Olympus Has Fallen' and 'Plane,' steps into a new persona in his latest project. The 55-year-old actor voices a rapping and singing Santa Claus in 'The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland,' an animated adaptation of a children's picture book by Carys Bexington and Kate Hindley.

The film is a creative mash-up of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' and 'Alice in Wonderland,' featuring St. Nick's adventures as he navigates the whimsical world of Wonderland while facing off with a Christmas-hating Queen of Hearts. Butler describes the film as a delightful venture into animation, showcasing his versatility across different performance arenas.

The screenplay, delivered entirely in rhyming couplets, offers a distinct challenge for the actor, who is also recognized for his roles in '300' and the 'How to Train Your Dragon' series. With plans already being discussed for a sequel, Butler hinted at further holiday adventures for Santa in imaginative new settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)