Roots of Change: Muslim Families Reclaim Hindu Surnames

In a village in Purvanchal, several Muslim families have adopted Hindu surnames. This change is driven by the Vishal Bharat Sansthan's campaign to reconnect individuals with their ancestral roots and reduce religious conflicts. Participants emphasize maintaining Islamic practice while honoring their heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:09 IST
  • India

In a riveting turn of events, Muslim families in a Purvanchal village have begun adopting Hindu surnames such as Dubey and Pandey, asserting their ancestral ties to Hinduism. This shift is part of a campaign led by Vishal Bharat Sansthan, encouraging families to rediscover their roots to mitigate religious discord.

Amidst this transformation, figures like Naushad Ahmed, now known as Naushad Ahmed Dubey, maintain their Islamic faith while embracing a new surname to honor their lineage. Despite facing social backlash, they remain steadfast in their identity. Elsewhere in the village, names like Sheikh Abdullah Dubey and Ehtesham Ahmed reflect this growing trend, although some refrain from Hindu practices.

Authorities are on alert following threats to Naushad's family, with police presence increased to maintain order. Vishal Bharat Sansthan's national president, Rajeev 'Guruji', underscores the movement's impact, spreading to districts like Azamgarh and Varanasi, aiming to dissolve long-standing religious animosities by reconnecting people with their forgotten heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

