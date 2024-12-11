Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Inaugurates Thanthai Periyar Memorial in Kerala

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived in Kerala on Wednesday to inaugurate the much-anticipated Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Library at Vaikom, an institution dedicated to the legacy of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the event, delivering a significant keynote address to commemorate the occasion. Stalin reached Nedumbassery Airport at 10:45 am and was greeted by Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh and other local officials.

Following his arrival, Stalin proceeded to the Kumarakom Lake Resort, where he was ceremonially welcomed by Tamil Nadu Public Works Department Minister A V Velu and Kottayam District Collector John V Samuel with a police guard of honor, a kasavu shawl, and a book in honor of Narayana Guru.

(With inputs from agencies.)