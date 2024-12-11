Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Inaugurates Thanthai Periyar Memorial in Kerala

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Kerala for the inauguration of the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Library. The event, presided by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, honored Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy. Stalin was warmly received by officials and honored with a police guard of honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:39 IST
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Inaugurates Thanthai Periyar Memorial in Kerala
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived in Kerala on Wednesday to inaugurate the much-anticipated Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Library at Vaikom, an institution dedicated to the legacy of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the event, delivering a significant keynote address to commemorate the occasion. Stalin reached Nedumbassery Airport at 10:45 am and was greeted by Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh and other local officials.

Following his arrival, Stalin proceeded to the Kumarakom Lake Resort, where he was ceremonially welcomed by Tamil Nadu Public Works Department Minister A V Velu and Kottayam District Collector John V Samuel with a police guard of honor, a kasavu shawl, and a book in honor of Narayana Guru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024