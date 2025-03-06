Advanced Cybersecurity Operations Centre Inaugurated by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In a significant step towards fortifying cybersecurity for police systems and critical infrastructure, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, inaugurated the state-of-the-art “Advanced Cybersecurity Operations Centre” (SOC) of the Kerala Police Cyber Division through video conferencing. This cutting-edge initiative aims to safeguard police networks, prevent cyber threats, and ensure a robust defense mechanism for critical infrastructure.

The SOC, designed and developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a premier R&D center under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India, will serve as an advanced cybersecurity hub for Kerala Police. The cybersecurity centre is equipped with TRINETRA, an AI-powered, indigenous, integrated cybersecurity platform designed by C-DOT. TRINETRA is engineered to address cybersecurity defense needs, particularly in enterprises and critical sectors, by monitoring endpoints, network traffic, and user behavior. It proactively identifies vulnerabilities, detects anomalies, and mitigates potential cyber risks.

The SOC will operate round-the-clock (24x7) to protect digital assets, monitor cyber threats, and enhance cyber resilience. The centre will focus on securing computing systems and critical infrastructure at police headquarters, city commissionerates, and police stations across the state. By leveraging AI-driven analytics and real-time cyber threat monitoring, the SOC is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring Kerala Police remains at the forefront of cybersecurity preparedness.

Offline and Online Inauguration Ceremony

The online inauguration of the SOC was conducted by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, while the physical inauguration was led by Shri Kadakampally Surendran, Hon’ble MLA, Kazhakootam. The event was graced by several esteemed dignitaries, including:

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Executive Vice President, C-DOT

Councilor Sridevi A.

Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark

Sreekumar V., Secretary, G-Tech

Ankit Ashokan, SP, Cyber Operations

Arunkumar S., DySP, Cyber Operations

Krishnan Potty KG, Inspector, Cyber Dome

During the event, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan for his leadership and encouragement. Dr. Upadhyay reaffirmed C-DOT’s commitment to the advancement of indigenous telecom technologies, ensuring continuous development and scalability to support cybersecurity initiatives across various sectors.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in strengthening Kerala’s digital infrastructure, reinforcing the state’s commitment to cybersecurity, and setting a benchmark for proactive cyber defense strategies in India. With the establishment of this SOC, Kerala Police is poised to address emerging cyber threats and enhance the safety of its digital ecosystem.