Snack Dispute Turns Violent at 'Pushpa 2' Screening
In Gwalior, a dispute over settling a snacks bill at a theatre led to a violent altercation. The canteen owner allegedly bit a customer's ear during the argument. A complaint was filed, and a case has been registered. The incident occurred during the screening of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.
A violent confrontation erupted at a theatre in Gwalior over a minor dispute about a snacks bill during the screening of the movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The incident occurred when Shabbir, a customer, allegedly got into an argument with the canteen owner, Raju, over an unsettled payment.
The argument quickly escalated, leading to a physical altercation in which Raju and three associates allegedly assaulted Shabbir, according to police reports. Shockingly, Raju is also accused of biting Shabbir's ear during the confrontation.
Shabbir subsequently filed a complaint with the police, resulting in a case being registered against three individuals. In other news, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has achieved remarkable success, grossing Rs 1,000 crore globally in just six days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
