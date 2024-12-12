Japan's Whaling Industry Aims to Keep Afloat Amid Controversy

For the first time in nearly 50 years, meat from fin whales caught off Japan's northern coast made a return to the auction block, fetching prices upwards of USD 1,300 per kilogram. This move comes as Japan's whaling industry struggles to survive despite ongoing international criticism.

Japan's Fisheries Agency has now added fin whales to the list of legally huntable species, expanding commercial whaling activities after the nation's withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission in 2019. Officials argue that recent surveys indicate a recovery in fin whale populations.

However, skepticism abounds as critics argue that climate change and overhunting are responsible for declining catch rates. Conservationists like Nanami Kurasawa oppose the resumption of fin whale hunts, and experts suggest the industry may not be sustainable without substantial government subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)