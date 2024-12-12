Left Menu

Japan's Whaling Industry Aims to Keep Afloat Amid Controversy

Whale meat from fin whales, caught for the first time in nearly five decades from Japan's northern coast, fetched high prices at auction. Japan has resumed commercial whaling, citing population recovery, but faces controversy over the practice. Experts question the industry's sustainability without government subsidies.

Updated: 12-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:26 IST
For the first time in nearly 50 years, meat from fin whales caught off Japan's northern coast made a return to the auction block, fetching prices upwards of USD 1,300 per kilogram. This move comes as Japan's whaling industry struggles to survive despite ongoing international criticism.

Japan's Fisheries Agency has now added fin whales to the list of legally huntable species, expanding commercial whaling activities after the nation's withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission in 2019. Officials argue that recent surveys indicate a recovery in fin whale populations.

However, skepticism abounds as critics argue that climate change and overhunting are responsible for declining catch rates. Conservationists like Nanami Kurasawa oppose the resumption of fin whale hunts, and experts suggest the industry may not be sustainable without substantial government subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

