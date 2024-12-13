Kalagram: Reviving India's Cultural Heritage at Maha Kumbh

Left Menu

The Ministry of Culture is establishing 'Kalagram', a cultural village in Prayagraj, for the Maha Kumbh, showcasing India's cultural heritage. Key attractions include a Ganga Pandal for performances and various stages for emerging artists. The initiative marks significant growth in India's tourism industry under the Modi administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 00:12 IST
The Ministry of Culture has announced plans to create a vibrant 'Kalagram' in Prayagraj for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, highlighting India's rich cultural tapestry. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who oversees the cultural and tourism ministries, shared these developments on Thursday.

Scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, the Maha Kumbh will feature a 'Ganga Pandal' accommodating 10,000 attendees, along with three additional stage pandals in Jhunsi, Nagvasuki, and Areil, each with a 4,000-seat capacity. An amphitheater for 1,000 people at Kalagram will host performances by emerging award-winning artists and national productions.

The tourism sector witnessed remarkable growth, with foreign exchange earnings soaring and tourist arrivals climbing. India's rank in the global Travel and Tourism Development Index improved dramatically, signaling significant reform under the Modi administration, emphasizing 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

