The Ministry of Culture has announced plans to create a vibrant 'Kalagram' in Prayagraj for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, highlighting India's rich cultural tapestry. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who oversees the cultural and tourism ministries, shared these developments on Thursday.

Scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, the Maha Kumbh will feature a 'Ganga Pandal' accommodating 10,000 attendees, along with three additional stage pandals in Jhunsi, Nagvasuki, and Areil, each with a 4,000-seat capacity. An amphitheater for 1,000 people at Kalagram will host performances by emerging award-winning artists and national productions.

The tourism sector witnessed remarkable growth, with foreign exchange earnings soaring and tourist arrivals climbing. India's rank in the global Travel and Tourism Development Index improved dramatically, signaling significant reform under the Modi administration, emphasizing 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

