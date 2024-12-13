Allu Arjun Detained After 'Pushpa 2' Premiere Tragedy
Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun was detained by police following a tragic incident at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rise'. A woman died, and a boy was injured during the event. Security was tight as Arjun was taken by the authorities for questioning.
Updated: 13-12-2024 13:19 IST
In a startling development, renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun was detained by police on Friday due to a tragic event at the premiere of his new movie, 'Pushpa 2: The Rise'.
TV footage captured the tense moment as Arjun was escorted by police in a tightly secured vehicle.
The unfortunate incident involved the death of a woman and left a young boy injured, raising questions over the safety measures at the star-studded event.
