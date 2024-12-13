Left Menu

Supreme Court's Restraint: Award Controversy Surrounding T M Krishna

The Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on a plea against a Madras High Court decision allowing the conferment of an award in M S Subbulakshmi's name to T M Krishna. The plea argues Krishna's articles defame Subbulakshmi. The case is scheduled for December 16.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Friday, declined to expedite a hearing concerning a contentious award involving celebrated Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna. This follows an appeal against a ruling by the Madras High Court permitting the conferral of an award named for the legendary singer M S Subbulakshmi upon Krishna.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman mentioned the urgency of the matter before Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, highlighting that the award is set to be presented on December 15. Venkataraman emphasized the extraordinary nature of the issue, citing Krishna's alleged defamatory articles about Subbulakshmi.

Despite the urgent plea, the Supreme Court scheduled the appeal hearing for December 16. Chief Justice hinted that the award could potentially be rescinded, if necessary. The original suit, filed by Subbulakshmi's grandson V Srinivasan, claims that Krishna's social media posts were unsuitable for an award named in his grandmother's honor.

