Controversy Erupts Over Allu Arjun's Arrest Amidst Premier Scandal

BRS working president K T Rama Rao publicly condemned the recent arrest of popular actor Allu Arjun, labeling it as both ''unwarranted and inappropriate.'' He argued that treating the National Award-winning actor like a ''common criminal'' was excessive.

Rao accused the Congress government of displaying insecurity through this arrest, especially since Arjun is not directly accountable for the tragic incident during his film's premiere. His commentary reflected a deep sympathy for the victims but questioned the actual accountability.

According to official sources, the arrest followed the death of a woman at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere. Rao used social media platform 'X' to emphasize the need for ''respect'' and ''dignified conduct'' by authorities, demanding better treatment for the actor.

