Left Menu

Saffronart Unveils Winter Online Auction Featuring Acclaimed Indian Artists

Saffronart is set to host its Winter Online Auction featuring 135 lots by renowned modern and contemporary Indian artists. The auction includes notable works like Jehangir Sabavala's 'Incarnadine' and pieces by M F Husain, Arpita Singh, and Ram Kumar. Viewings are available in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:45 IST
Saffronart Unveils Winter Online Auction Featuring Acclaimed Indian Artists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saffronart, a leading Indian auction house, is gearing up for its Winter Online Auction scheduled for December 17-18, 2024. The event boasts 135 lots of significant artworks by eminent modern and contemporary Indian artists, promising collectors an array of compelling pieces.

The sale's highlight is 'Incarnadine' by Jehangir Sabavala, estimated at USD 375,000 - 550,000. This masterpiece, along with works by artists such as M F Husain, Arpita Singh, and Ram Kumar, will draw art enthusiasts seeking both established and emerging talent.

Prospective bidders will have the opportunity to view selected lots at Saffronart galleries located in Mumbai and New Delhi from December 4-18. As the auction days approach, Saffronart reaffirms its dedication to transparency and accessibility in the art market, cementing its role as a catalyst in promoting Indian art globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024