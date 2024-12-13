Saffronart Unveils Winter Online Auction Featuring Acclaimed Indian Artists

Saffronart, a leading Indian auction house, is gearing up for its Winter Online Auction scheduled for December 17-18, 2024. The event boasts 135 lots of significant artworks by eminent modern and contemporary Indian artists, promising collectors an array of compelling pieces.

The sale's highlight is 'Incarnadine' by Jehangir Sabavala, estimated at USD 375,000 - 550,000. This masterpiece, along with works by artists such as M F Husain, Arpita Singh, and Ram Kumar, will draw art enthusiasts seeking both established and emerging talent.

Prospective bidders will have the opportunity to view selected lots at Saffronart galleries located in Mumbai and New Delhi from December 4-18. As the auction days approach, Saffronart reaffirms its dedication to transparency and accessibility in the art market, cementing its role as a catalyst in promoting Indian art globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)