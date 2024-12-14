Celebrating a Cinematic Legend: Raj Kapoor's Centenary

A star-studded event was held on Friday to celebrate the legacy of Raj Kapoor, the legendary Hindi cinema showman, just before his 100th birth anniversary. Notable names such as Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, along with icons like Rekha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, graced the occasion.

To commemorate Kapoor's monumental contributions to the film industry, five of his iconic movies, including 'Awara' and 'Mera Naam Joker,' premiered at a suburban multiplex. These screenings are part of a three-day festival organized by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation, showcasing restored classics across 40 cities.

The centenary celebrations saw illustrious guests such as Prem Chopra and Vishal Bhardwaj, with a live band setting the festive mood. Kapoor's grandchildren, including Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt, were seen enjoying the festivities and engaging with the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)