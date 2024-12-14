Skyward Shadows: The Mystery Drones of New Jersey

New Jersey residents are intrigued by mysterious nocturnal sightings believed to be drones. Known as the 'Mystery Drones', these unidentified flying objects have sparked widespread speculation and a plethora of conspiracy theories. Despite the buzz, officials maintain there's no security threat, leaving the public in suspense.

The sightings reportedly began around Thanksgiving and have since drawn the attention of local and national authorities. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has reached out to President Joe Biden for explanations, while state Senator Andy Kim has even taken to the field, searching the skies for answers.

Social media has become a hub for theories, ranging from international espionage to otherworldly visitors. Enthusiastic citizens engage online, sharing footage and hypothesizing about the drones' origins, while experts urge caution and further investigation to dispel misunderstandings and calm public concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)