Allu Arjun Granted Bail Amidst Unfortunate Theatre Tragedy

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. The court's decision follows a tragic incident at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2'. The actor expressed his condolences and maintains his cooperation with authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:56 IST
Allu Arjun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu film superstar Allu Arjun walked out of Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday following a Telangana High Court ruling that granted him interim bail. This comes in the wake of a tragic event during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, which led to loss of life.

Post-release, Arjun addressed the media, voicing his gratitude for the support he received and empathizing with the victims' families. He reiterated that the incident was an unfortunate accident and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. 'I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,' he stated.

The tragic incident unfolded when a chaotic crowd situation led to a woman's death and injuries to others, partly attributed to security measures as Arjun arrived at the theatre. Allegations have surfaced regarding inadequate crowd control by the actor's team. However, Arjun insists on his unintentional involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

