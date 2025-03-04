Global Tensions Rise Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers and Tragic Events

In a complex move to reset relations with Moscow, President Trump's administration is considering lifting sanctions on Russia. Yet, the situation remains tenuous as international tensions simmer over Ukraine.

Tragedy struck Mannheim, Germany, when a car ploughed into a carnival crowd, leaving two dead and multiple injured. Authorities are investigating whether it was an intentional act.

Egypt proposes a new framework for Gaza, potentially sidelining Hamas, as the U.S.'s previous plans face scrutiny. Meanwhile, U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico loom, unsettling financial markets, while East Congo rebels abduct a significant number of hospital patients, heightening regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)