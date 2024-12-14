Star-Studded Drama: Allu Arjun's Arrest After Premiere Tragedy
Actor Allu Arjun was temporarily imprisoned in Chanchalguda Central prison after a tragic stampede at his film premiere caused a woman's death. Though granted bail, his release was delayed. Authorities treated him as a special class prisoner, refuting claims of unnecessary detainment by his advocate.
- Country:
- India
Telugu actor Allu Arjun found himself in legal turmoil following a tragic incident during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2'. A stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and the hospitalization of her son. Arjun, along with others, faced charges by the city police.
On Friday, a local court's decision led to Arjun's temporary incarceration at Chanchalguda Central prison. During his overnight stay, Arjun, categorized as a special class prisoner, was given standard accommodations and treated with the court-ordered privileges. He dined on rice and vegetable curry and reportedly remained in good spirits.
Despite receiving bail from the Telangana High Court, Arjun's release was delayed until the early hours of Saturday. Authorities refuted claims from his advocate regarding the delay, stating the procedural requirements following bail orders. The incident has placed a spotlight on the safety and management at high-profile events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC grants bail to ex-TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in CBI case related to WB primary school recruitment scam.
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kuntal Ghosh in School Recruitment Scam
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kuntal Ghosh in High-Profile Recruitment Case
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kuntal Ghosh in School Recruitment Scam
Delhi HC Extends Interim Bail in RAU's IAS Study Circle Case