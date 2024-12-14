Star-Studded Drama: Allu Arjun's Arrest After Premiere Tragedy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun found himself in legal turmoil following a tragic incident during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2'. A stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and the hospitalization of her son. Arjun, along with others, faced charges by the city police.

On Friday, a local court's decision led to Arjun's temporary incarceration at Chanchalguda Central prison. During his overnight stay, Arjun, categorized as a special class prisoner, was given standard accommodations and treated with the court-ordered privileges. He dined on rice and vegetable curry and reportedly remained in good spirits.

Despite receiving bail from the Telangana High Court, Arjun's release was delayed until the early hours of Saturday. Authorities refuted claims from his advocate regarding the delay, stating the procedural requirements following bail orders. The incident has placed a spotlight on the safety and management at high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)