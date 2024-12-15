Left Menu

Raj Kapoor: Celebrating the Legacy of a Cinematic Maestro

Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary, highlighting the impact of Kapoor's work, especially the 1951 classic 'Awara'. A festival, 'Raj Kapoor 100', celebrates his legacy through screenings of 10 milestone films across India, organized by the Film Heritage Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:26 IST
Raj Kapoor: Celebrating the Legacy of a Cinematic Maestro
Raj Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood legend, paid a heartfelt tribute to another cinematic giant, Raj Kapoor, on the occasion of what would have been Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. Bachchan expressed his admiration by highlighting Kapoor's 1951 classic, 'Awara', calling it a testament to Kapoor's unmatched creativity and storytelling prowess.

Bachchan, known for his own illustrious career, reflected on the symbolic dream sequence in 'Awara' as his favorite part. He lauded the film for its mystical elements, praising Kapoor's visionary depiction of surreal settings and powerful imagery, including the graceful emergence of Nargis from clouds of smoke amidst dramatic backdrops.

Commemorating Kapoor's legacy, the Film Heritage Foundation, in collaboration with RK Films, organized 'Raj Kapoor 100 - Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman'. This grand festival spans 40 cities and features screenings of 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films, ensuring his cinematic contributions continue to resonate with audiences across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024