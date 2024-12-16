Left Menu

Farewell to a Musical Legend: Zakir Hussain's Unmatched Legacy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mourns the passing of Zakir Hussain, a legendary tabla maestro who played a pivotal role in spreading Indian music globally. Hussain, who was 73, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. His contributions to the arts will be deeply missed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:18 IST
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

The arts community worldwide mourns the loss of tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, who passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the loss, underscoring Hussain's unmatched contributions to music.

Hussain was widely celebrated for his role in popularizing Indian classical music internationally. Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted his efforts, calling him a 'beacon of India's rich musical heritage' in a heartfelt tribute on social media platform 'X'.

Describing the late musician as a steadfast custodian of classical traditions, Vijayan emphasized the monumental loss Hussain's passing represents to both culture and humanity. Condolences have poured in from loved ones and admirers across the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

