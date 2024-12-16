Farewell to a Musical Legend: Zakir Hussain's Unmatched Legacy

The arts community worldwide mourns the loss of tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, who passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the loss, underscoring Hussain's unmatched contributions to music.

Hussain was widely celebrated for his role in popularizing Indian classical music internationally. Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted his efforts, calling him a 'beacon of India's rich musical heritage' in a heartfelt tribute on social media platform 'X'.

Describing the late musician as a steadfast custodian of classical traditions, Vijayan emphasized the monumental loss Hussain's passing represents to both culture and humanity. Condolences have poured in from loved ones and admirers across the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)