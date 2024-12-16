Left Menu

Ancient Wisdom on the Pros and Cons of Holidays

The article explores ancient perspectives on holidays as a means to restore health and balance between work and relaxation. Influential figures like Plutarch and Galen weigh in on the benefits and drawbacks, debating whether holidays uplift health or lead to excess and idleness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:48 IST
Ancient Wisdom on the Pros and Cons of Holidays
Melbourne, Dec 16 (The Conversation) — Ancient Greek philosopher Plutarch once noted that life oscillates between relaxation and exertion. Holidays, he argued, were vital for savoring labor, a sentiment echoed in varying degrees in ancient Greece and Rome.

Holidays often served as a means to rejuvenate physical and mental well-being. Roman jurist Pliny the Younger documented such instances by sending the ailing Zosimus to Egypt and then to Gallia Narbonensis to improve his health through change of climate.

However, not all shared this favorable view. Critics like philosopher Seneca called holidays a waste of time, while physician Galen warned against the excesses associated with them. Despite differing opinions, holidays offered a chance to study, rest, or indulge, revealing their multifaceted impact on ancient societies.

