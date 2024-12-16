Remembering Zakir Hussain: Tabla Virtuoso and Global Music Icon
Zakir Hussain, a renowned tabla player, passed away at 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Celebrated for his solo performances and collaborations with global musicians, Hussain received multiple Grammy awards and India's top performing arts honor. He transformed Indian classical music and popularized tabla worldwide.
Zakir Hussain, celebrated for his extraordinary talent with the tabla, has died at 73 in San Francisco. He succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung illness, his family announced.
A prodigious talent, Hussain amazed audiences with solo performances and collaborations with musicians like Beatles' George Harrison. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed him as a genius who transformed Indian classical music and made tabla a global sensation.
With seven Grammy nominations and four wins, alongside India's Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Hussain's legacy is profound. He began his career at 12, touring globally by 18 and working with musicians like Yo-Yo Ma and John McLaughlin.
