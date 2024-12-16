World Mourns the Loss of Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her condolences for the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a tabla virtuoso who died at 73 in a San Francisco hospital. She expressed sadness on her official X account, mentioning the Padma Vibhushan award, which she personally conferred on Hussain in 2023.

Murmu highlighted Hussain's creativity and influence, acknowledging his role in connecting Indian and Western musical traditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief on X, lauding Hussain's contributions to Indian classical music and his role in popularizing the tabla globally.

Modi reflected on Hussain's iconic performances and enriching compositions, which will continue to inspire future generations. Hussain's passing was due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. Shankar Mahadevan, a fellow musician, mourned the loss of his revered mentor.

(With inputs from agencies.)