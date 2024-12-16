World Mourns the Loss of Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73. Hussain, celebrated for revolutionizing Indian classical music and gaining global acclaim, leaves behind an enduring legacy that bridges Indian and Western musical traditions.
President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her condolences for the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a tabla virtuoso who died at 73 in a San Francisco hospital. She expressed sadness on her official X account, mentioning the Padma Vibhushan award, which she personally conferred on Hussain in 2023.
Murmu highlighted Hussain's creativity and influence, acknowledging his role in connecting Indian and Western musical traditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief on X, lauding Hussain's contributions to Indian classical music and his role in popularizing the tabla globally.
Modi reflected on Hussain's iconic performances and enriching compositions, which will continue to inspire future generations. Hussain's passing was due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. Shankar Mahadevan, a fellow musician, mourned the loss of his revered mentor.
