World Mourns: Legendary Tabla Virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes at 73

The global music community is in mourning following the death of Ustad Zakir Hussain, considered one of the most influential tabla players in history. The virtuoso musician passed away at 73 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. Folk singer Malini Awasthi described it as 'the worst news' for artists, emphasizing the significant legacy Hussain leaves.

Expressing her grief, Awasthi told ANI, 'His passing is heartbreaking. For every artist, this is the worst news. What remains are his memories and the stature he has provided to his art form.' Tributes have flooded in from around the world, honoring the life and enormous contributions of the maestro.

Folk singer Maithili Thakur paid a touching tribute, revealing her family's great admiration for Ustad Zakir Hussain. 'We all were shocked at this news. My brothers who are connected with tabla and I used to watch his videos a lot and read about his life journey. His life achievements are very inspiring,' she said. The news, confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, has left many reflecting on Hussain's illustrious career and legacy.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Ustad Zakir Hussain was the son of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha. Demonstrating prodigious talent early on, Hussain inherited his father's rhythmic genius, gaining international acclaim for his unparalleled skill and dedication.

Throughout his career, Hussain masterfully bridged traditional and contemporary music, delivering innovative performances and soulful compositions that earned global admiration.

