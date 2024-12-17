Left Menu

Stellar Achievements Honored at Kolkata's 'Bochorer Best' Awards

Ten distinguished individuals were honored at the 'Bochorer Best' awards in Kolkata hosted by Anandabazar Online. Awardees included notable figures from science, banking, film, and more. The ceremony saw attendance by various luminaries including public officials and celebrities, and featured an introductory speech by Aveek Sarkar of ABP Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:07 IST
In a glittering ceremony in Kolkata, ten individuals from diverse fields were recognized for their significant contributions during the 'Bochorer Best' awards by Anandabazar Online.

Noteworthy recipients included Deblina Sarkar, Chandrasekhar Ghosh, and Soumitrisha Kundu, among others, applauded for their excellence across science, banking, and cinema.

The event, graced by several prominent personalities including Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and acclaimed actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, underscored the vibrant spirit of the city's achievers and luminaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

