Stellar Achievements Honored at Kolkata's 'Bochorer Best' Awards
Ten distinguished individuals were honored at the 'Bochorer Best' awards in Kolkata hosted by Anandabazar Online. Awardees included notable figures from science, banking, film, and more. The ceremony saw attendance by various luminaries including public officials and celebrities, and featured an introductory speech by Aveek Sarkar of ABP Group.
In a glittering ceremony in Kolkata, ten individuals from diverse fields were recognized for their significant contributions during the 'Bochorer Best' awards by Anandabazar Online.
Noteworthy recipients included Deblina Sarkar, Chandrasekhar Ghosh, and Soumitrisha Kundu, among others, applauded for their excellence across science, banking, and cinema.
The event, graced by several prominent personalities including Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and acclaimed actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, underscored the vibrant spirit of the city's achievers and luminaries.
