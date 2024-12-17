The Magic of Personalized Gifts: Emotional Connections and Sustainable Giving

Shopping for Christmas presents can be a daunting task, with average spendings in the UK nearing £600 this year. Yet, research by Isabella Soscia and Marta Pizzetti highlights the special significance of personalized gifts in making recipients feel valued and cherished.

The bespoke nature of custom gifts evokes 'vicarious pride' in recipients, building a poignant emotional bond. Such gifts transform from mere objects into cherished experiences, primarily due to the thoughtful effort invested by the giver.

Customization also adds a sustainable aspect to gift-giving, encouraging recipients to care for and maintain the gift, ultimately reducing waste. In a fast-paced world, brands must streamline the personalization process to tap into the meaningful impact of thoughtful gifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)