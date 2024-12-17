Left Menu

Raj Kundra Breaks Silence: Denies Pornography Allegations After Three-Year Saga

Raj Kundra, long accused of involvement in pornography production, speaks out after three years of silence. In an interview with ANI, Kundra denies the allegations, emphasizing his role as only a technology provider. He expresses confidence in the judiciary and suggests rival business interests conspired against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:47 IST
Raj Kundra Breaks Silence: Denies Pornography Allegations After Three-Year Saga
Raj Kundra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid interview with ANI, businessman Raj Kundra has publicly addressed the allegations of his involvement in pornography production, breaking his silence after three years of controversy.

Kundra, who has faced intense media scrutiny, explained his decision to finally speak out, citing involvement of family members as a crucial factor. Despite persistent allegations, he categorically denied any role in pornography production, stating his involvement was limited to providing technological services for a non-pornographic app operated by his brother-in-law's company in the UK.

Firm in his stance, Kundra expressed faith in the judiciary, having spent three tumultuous years seeking discharge from the case. Reflecting on his 63 days in detention, he conveyed the emotional strain it placed on him and his family. Kundra alleged that the situation stemmed from business rivalries, revealing that he had informed the Central Bureau of Investigation about those he believed conspired against him. Although the Enforcement Directorate is scrutinizing him over a money laundering probe, Kundra maintains hope that justice and truth will prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024