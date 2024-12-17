Raj Kundra Breaks Silence: Denies Pornography Allegations After Three-Year Saga

In a candid interview with ANI, businessman Raj Kundra has publicly addressed the allegations of his involvement in pornography production, breaking his silence after three years of controversy.

Kundra, who has faced intense media scrutiny, explained his decision to finally speak out, citing involvement of family members as a crucial factor. Despite persistent allegations, he categorically denied any role in pornography production, stating his involvement was limited to providing technological services for a non-pornographic app operated by his brother-in-law's company in the UK.

Firm in his stance, Kundra expressed faith in the judiciary, having spent three tumultuous years seeking discharge from the case. Reflecting on his 63 days in detention, he conveyed the emotional strain it placed on him and his family. Kundra alleged that the situation stemmed from business rivalries, revealing that he had informed the Central Bureau of Investigation about those he believed conspired against him. Although the Enforcement Directorate is scrutinizing him over a money laundering probe, Kundra maintains hope that justice and truth will prevail.

