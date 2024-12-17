Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh's Enchanting Journey Through Kashmir

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh delighted fans by sharing his visit to Kashmir's scenic locations, including religious sites and the iconic Dal Lake. During his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024,' Dosanjh interacted with locals, enjoyed traditional Kashmiri tea, and prepared for his upcoming performance in Mumbai on December 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:30 IST
Diljit Dosanjh
  • Country:
  • India

Diljit Dosanjh, the beloved actor-singer, recently captured the hearts of his followers by showcasing snippets of his visit to the picturesque region of Kashmir. His travelogue included tours of various cultural and religious sites, as well as his interactions with the local populace.

A series of Instagram posts captured Dosanjh offering prayers at notable spots such as the Adi Shankaracharya temple, the Khanqah shrine, and a gurdwara in Srinagar. "KASHMIR THE HEAVEN ON EARTH," he proclaimed, sharing his emotional connection to the region.

As part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024,' the performer immersed himself in local traditions, drinking Kahwah tea during a scenic boat ride on Dal Lake, and warmly engaging with fans. His next performance is scheduled in Mumbai on December 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

