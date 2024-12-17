Krysten Ritter's Anticipated Return to Marvel Universe Sparks Excitement

American actress Krysten Ritter is making a comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she will once again take on the role of Jessica Jones. Known for her role in Gilmore Girls, Ritter shared her enthusiasm about returning to Marvel, spurred by interest from Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, as reported by Deadline.

At the D23 Brazil Expo, Winderbaum revealed his hopes for Jessica Jones's return, prompting Ritter's spirited response in her interview with ComicBook during promotions for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. 'Brad Winderbaum said that? That's exciting to hear,' she stated, exclaiming, 'Come on, Brad! Let's get it going. I'll be ready.'

Created by Melissa Rosenberg, Jessica Jones was a Netflix series lasting three seasons, depicting Ritter as a former superhero turned private investigator. The series was part of Marvel's narrative that culminated in The Defenders, featuring Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. With Disney+ now the home for Marvel content, the Defenders saga will continue with Daredevil: Born Again, alongside notable names like Chris Evans in Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, offering fans a mix of nostalgia and new multiverse intrigue, per Deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)