Left Menu

Krysten Ritter's Anticipated Return to Marvel Universe Sparks Excitement

Krysten Ritter is set to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in the MCU, fueled by Marvel's interest in reviving the character. Following Marvel's successful move to Disney+, the return of The Defenders saga with Daredevil: Born Again, alongside Chris Evans in Avengers: Doomsday, marks a thrilling phase for Marvel fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:17 IST
Krysten Ritter's Anticipated Return to Marvel Universe Sparks Excitement
Krysten Ritter (Image source: Instagram/@ krystenritter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actress Krysten Ritter is making a comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she will once again take on the role of Jessica Jones. Known for her role in Gilmore Girls, Ritter shared her enthusiasm about returning to Marvel, spurred by interest from Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, as reported by Deadline.

At the D23 Brazil Expo, Winderbaum revealed his hopes for Jessica Jones's return, prompting Ritter's spirited response in her interview with ComicBook during promotions for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. 'Brad Winderbaum said that? That's exciting to hear,' she stated, exclaiming, 'Come on, Brad! Let's get it going. I'll be ready.'

Created by Melissa Rosenberg, Jessica Jones was a Netflix series lasting three seasons, depicting Ritter as a former superhero turned private investigator. The series was part of Marvel's narrative that culminated in The Defenders, featuring Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. With Disney+ now the home for Marvel content, the Defenders saga will continue with Daredevil: Born Again, alongside notable names like Chris Evans in Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, offering fans a mix of nostalgia and new multiverse intrigue, per Deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024