Nadaaniyan: A Fresh Star-Studded Romance on Netflix

Nadaaniyan, the highly anticipated debut film of Ibrahim Ali Khan, is set to captivate audiences when it premieres on Netflix on March 7. The streaming giant made the announcement with a splash on social media, generating excitement among movie enthusiasts.

The romantic drama also features Khushi Kapoor, marking another significant milestone for young talents. As a production backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharmatic Productions, the film promises an engaging storyline intertwined with youthful exuberance.

Under the direction of Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan explores the dynamics between a stylish South Delhi diva and a middle-class overachiever who embark on a captivating journey of love and chaos. The cast further boasts names like Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj, adding depth and experience to this vibrant project.

(With inputs from agencies.)