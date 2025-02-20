Left Menu

Nadaaniyan: A Fresh Star-Studded Romance on Netflix

Nadaaniyan, the debut film of Ibrahim Ali Khan, premiers on Netflix on March 7. Co-starring Khushi Kapoor, the romantic drama is supported by Dharmatic Entertainment, a division of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Directed by Shauna Gautam, it follows a diva and an overachiever entangled in a romantic plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:45 IST
Nadaaniyan: A Fresh Star-Studded Romance on Netflix
  • Country:
  • India

Nadaaniyan, the highly anticipated debut film of Ibrahim Ali Khan, is set to captivate audiences when it premieres on Netflix on March 7. The streaming giant made the announcement with a splash on social media, generating excitement among movie enthusiasts.

The romantic drama also features Khushi Kapoor, marking another significant milestone for young talents. As a production backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharmatic Productions, the film promises an engaging storyline intertwined with youthful exuberance.

Under the direction of Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan explores the dynamics between a stylish South Delhi diva and a middle-class overachiever who embark on a captivating journey of love and chaos. The cast further boasts names like Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj, adding depth and experience to this vibrant project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025