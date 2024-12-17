Shri Swaminarayan Sect to Set Up Camp at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Shri Swaminarayan sect, an esteemed organization renowned for its philosophy of 'Nar Seva Narayan Seva', has announced plans to establish a camp at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025. A ceremonial ground-breaking, known as 'bhoomi pujan', was conducted on Tuesday to mark this development.

Rakesh Shukla, a BJP leader who performed the role of 'yajaman' during the 'bhoomi pujan' at Bajrang Das Marg in Sector 6, highlighted the significance of this initiative, affirming it as the sect's first participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela. The event was enriched with rituals in accordance with Vedic traditions, overseen by Swami Shri Muni Vatsal Ji, Swami Satyanishtha Ji, and Swami Dharma Murti Ji.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26, 2025. The involvement of the Swaminarayan sect, developers of iconic Akshardham temples, is anticipated to further illuminate the spiritual grandeur of this historic gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)