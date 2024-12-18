Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu Reunites with Kanika Dhillon for New Action-Thriller

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu revealed the start of production for 'Gandhari,' her upcoming film, through an Instagram update. The movie, penned by Kanika Dhillon, marks the duo's third collaboration following their recent projects 'Haseen Dillruba' and 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'.

Directed by Devashish Makhija, noted for works like 'Ajji' and 'Bhonsle', 'Gandhari' promises to be a thrilling exploration of a mother's bond with her child, blending action and emotion.

Announced in September under Dhillon's Kathha Pictures, 'Gandhari' comes on the heels of the producer's previous venture 'Do Patti', starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol.

