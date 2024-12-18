Left Menu

Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu Reunites with Kanika Dhillon for New Action-Thriller

Taapsee Pannu announced the commencement of filming for her new movie, 'Gandhari'. Directed by Devashish Makhija and scripted by Kanika Dhillon, 'Gandhari' is an action-thriller exploring the bond between a mother and child. This marks a reunion for Pannu and Dhillon after previous collaborations.

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu revealed the start of production for 'Gandhari,' her upcoming film, through an Instagram update. The movie, penned by Kanika Dhillon, marks the duo's third collaboration following their recent projects 'Haseen Dillruba' and 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'.

Directed by Devashish Makhija, noted for works like 'Ajji' and 'Bhonsle', 'Gandhari' promises to be a thrilling exploration of a mother's bond with her child, blending action and emotion.

Announced in September under Dhillon's Kathha Pictures, 'Gandhari' comes on the heels of the producer's previous venture 'Do Patti', starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol.

