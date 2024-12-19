Farewell to a Tabla Legend: Zakir Hussain's Legacy

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain will be laid to rest in San Francisco on Thursday. Family sources confirmed his passing on Monday due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a severe lung disease. Hussain was 73 at the time of his death.

The funeral service is slated for today, December 19, though specific details about the location in San Francisco have not been disclosed. Known as the son of legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, Hussain achieved international acclaim by transforming the tabla beyond its traditional confines, integrating it into jazz and Western classical music.

Over his illustrious six-decade career, Hussain garnered numerous accolades, including four Grammy Awards, with three obtained at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. He also received India's highest civilian honors, the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, in recognition of his immense contribution to music.

