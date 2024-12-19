Left Menu

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Unveil Jersey with Cultural Pride

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, based in Odisha, revealed their new jersey and team anthem for the upcoming Hockey India League. Featuring a blend of traditional Odishan art motifs, the jersey symbolizes the state's cultural heritage. Key players include Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Thierry Brinkman, and Arthur Van Doren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:03 IST
The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, an Odisha-based team in the upcoming Hockey India League, showcased their new official jersey and team anthem on Thursday.

Prominent players such as India's goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Dutch Olympic gold medalist Thierry Brinkman, and Belgian legend Arthur Van Doren headline the team. The coaching is led by Valentin Altenburg, known for securing Germany's bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The jersey design notably incorporates significant cultural elements like the Konark Wheel, encapsulating Odisha's rich heritage. It also includes traditional motifs of Chhau, Ghumra, and Sambalpuri dance designs, reflecting the vibrant art from North to Western Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

