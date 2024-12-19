A Glimpse into India's Future: Mayor Thittala Applauds Artistic Excellence

Cambridge Mayor Baiju Thittala took a significant step in international cultural exchange by visiting the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Delhi's Andrews Ganj on Thursday. The visit underscored the potential of young Indian artists to influence the future creatively.

The mayor was accompanied by Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Warish Pratap, former president of the Cambridge University Students' Union, as they witnessed the school band's performance. The school, specializing in visual and performing arts, showcased the students' range of talents, opening the eyes of its esteemed guests to the skill and potential nourished within its walls.

Mayor Thittala toured various facilities, including a fine art exhibition and sculpture lab, where he observed intricate student artworks. Impressed by the students' talents, he confidently remarked on the promising future these young artists represent for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)