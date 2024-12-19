Left Menu

A Glimpse into India's Future: Mayor Thittala Applauds Artistic Excellence

Cambridge Mayor Baiju Thittala visits Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Delhi, praising students' artistic talents. Joined by Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Warish Pratap, he explores the school's programs in visual and performing arts, highlighting students' confidence and skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:47 IST
A Glimpse into India's Future: Mayor Thittala Applauds Artistic Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

Cambridge Mayor Baiju Thittala took a significant step in international cultural exchange by visiting the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Delhi's Andrews Ganj on Thursday. The visit underscored the potential of young Indian artists to influence the future creatively.

The mayor was accompanied by Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Warish Pratap, former president of the Cambridge University Students' Union, as they witnessed the school band's performance. The school, specializing in visual and performing arts, showcased the students' range of talents, opening the eyes of its esteemed guests to the skill and potential nourished within its walls.

Mayor Thittala toured various facilities, including a fine art exhibition and sculpture lab, where he observed intricate student artworks. Impressed by the students' talents, he confidently remarked on the promising future these young artists represent for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024