Farewell to Tabla Virtuoso Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, a pioneering musician who expanded the reach of the tabla to global music genres, passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73. Renowned for his unparalleled contributions, Hussain was a four-time Grammy Award winner in a career that spanned over six decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-12-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:11 IST
Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was laid to rest in San Francisco on Thursday. Known for his revolutionary approach to music, Hussain passed away at 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Hussain, hailed as one of the world's finest percussionists, was the son of legendary tabla player Alla Rakha. He expanded the traditional boundaries of the tabla, integrating it into jazz and Western classical music.

A four-time Grammy Award winner, including three wins at the 66th Grammy Awards this year, Hussain leaves behind a legacy of innovation in music. He is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, daughters Anisa and Isabella Qureshi, brothers Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, and sister Khurshid Aulia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

