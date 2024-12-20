Farewell to Tabla Virtuoso Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was laid to rest in San Francisco on Thursday. Known for his revolutionary approach to music, Hussain passed away at 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Hussain, hailed as one of the world's finest percussionists, was the son of legendary tabla player Alla Rakha. He expanded the traditional boundaries of the tabla, integrating it into jazz and Western classical music.

A four-time Grammy Award winner, including three wins at the 66th Grammy Awards this year, Hussain leaves behind a legacy of innovation in music. He is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, daughters Anisa and Isabella Qureshi, brothers Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, and sister Khurshid Aulia.

(With inputs from agencies.)