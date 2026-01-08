One-day holiday in Assam's Cachar as respect to ex-Union minister

The Assam government has announced a one-day holiday in Cachar district on Thursday as a mark of respect to former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha, who died a day ago. A veteran BJP leader, Purkayastha, had represented Silchar Lok Sabha constituency thrice, being elected for the first time in 1991. He became an MP again in 1998 and 2009. Purkayastha was the Union Minister of State for Communication during the first government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee during 1998-99.

''HCM Dr. @himantabiswa-led Govt of Assam has announced a one-day holiday in Cachar district as a mark of respect on the demise of late Kabindra Purkayastha,'' the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X. ''This solemn gesture reflects the collective grief of the people and honours his meaningful contributions, giving everyone an opportunity to offer tribute and remember his life and enduring legacy,'' it added. The Assam BJP has suspended all scheduled activities on Thursday as a mark of respect for the deceased leader. Purkayastha had died at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday due to old-age-related issues at the age of 94. The last rites are scheduled to take place on Thursday. He is survived by a son, Kanad Purkayastha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from the state, and a daughter. His wife had predeceased him.

